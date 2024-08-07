Cebu transport coops urge PBBM to save PUVMP

The 22-member Transportation Cooperatives in Cebu have called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to push through with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

In a letter signed by members of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC), the groups have declared their opposition to Senate Resolution No. 1096, which seeks to suspend the PUVMP pending further review.

FCTC chairperson Ellen Maghanoy stated that transport players in Cebu province are hopeful that Marcos will reject the resolution and continue with the PUVMP. "The program intends to replace old and dilapidated jeepneys with new, safer, more environmentally friendly vehicles equipped with safety features that comply with modern standards," FCTC defended.

They said that suspending the modernization program would have negative repercussions for local manufacturers and suppliers of modern jeepney units, as decreased demand could lead to job losses and reduced economic activity. "Additionally, the suspension would disrupt the livelihood of jeepney operators who have invested in complying with the program's requirements," Maghanoy reiterated.

The uncertainty surrounding the PUVMP could also deter future investments in the public transportation sector, hindering its growth and development. FCTC emphasized that the modernization effort would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality by phasing out old smoke-belching jeepneys.

"Suspending the program would delay the transition to cleaner and more fuel-efficient vehicles, exacerbating environmental issues and contributing to climate change," Maghanoy said, pointing out the need to prioritize sustainable transport solutions.

22 senators have sought the temporary suspension of PUVMP due to concerns about its unplanned and rushed implementation. They stated that there is an urgent need to thoroughly review and reassess the impact of the program to alleviate the fears of drivers and transport operators who will be directly burdened by its implementation.