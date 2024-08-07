Cats got my heart

I normally begin my visit searching for the best-smelling cat shampoo — that’s Saint Gertie, a small bottle costs P180. And, not only is it a premium shampoo, it is made with natural ingredients. I make sure to keep stock handy at home for when the groomer comes to give the fur babies a bath and a good grooming, too. I have recently started to use Kit Cat Soya Clump natural cat litter (P439 for a seven-litter bag). I am new to Soya. I was not sure how well it was with the smells of cat poop. I am happy to say, so far it has been good and it clumps dried pee well, too. Cat-lovers will appreciate that. My kitties both like taking turns on the Ibiyaya scratching tray (P1,499) matched with an Ibiyaya scratching bed (P3,199). I won’t lie, I had to save up for these. But, I am happy I did because the cats are happy, at least it seems so, when their chance to spend some time on it is on.

I must add that I also got a rattan M-Pets Eco Viaggio carrier (P2,499). Although be warned that cats, at least mine are, are creatures of habit and prefer to stay at home. So, much care is taken when I bring them outdoors. Having a carrier that is dark inside yet still allows air from outside to easily keep the carrier cool is a must. Recently, looking through the things I buy for my fur babies, I realized that some of them were sustainable choices — much like the choices that I have been making for the stuff I get for myself.

It might seem trivial to put so much effort into making sustainable choices for my pets, I thought to myself. But, as I look back at when I had enough funds to get my first dog, when I was almost 20 and in college, I did because I wanted to give him a good life.

Almost 40 years later, I still look to my dream of giving my pets a good life, and that means a life that I give myself, too.