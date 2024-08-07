Cash register keeps ringing for ‘Golden Boy’

The cash windfall for Carlos Yulo keeps swelling.

ArenaPlus, the country’s top sports betting app, joined the growing list of private donors who want to reward Carlos Yulo for his historic performance in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition of the Paris Olympics.

ArenaPlus is rewarding Yulo P5 million as its way of recognizing the hard work and sacrifices of the 24-year-old gymnast who made history when he ruled the floor exercise and vault apparatus of the Summer Games.

No Filipino athlete had ever won two gold medals in their 100-year of participation in the Summer Games, making Yulo’s feat very special.

“These hard-won triumphs have earned Yulo a grand reward from ArenaPlus, both as an acknowledgement of his hard work and a show of pride in his success,” ArenaPlus, which is being endorsed by a score of prominent athletes from Eumir Marcial to Scottie Thompson to Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, said in a statement.

“In addition, ArenaPlus will be giving P5 million in cash to its official brand ambassador and golden boy Yulo, dubbed as ‘Astig Hero Bonus.’”

The cash register keeps on ringing for Yulo less than a week since booking the most important victories in Philippine sports.

Aside from the P20 million from the government through the Republic Act 10699 or the Athletes and Coaches Incentives Act, Yulo also stands to receive P6 million from the House of Representatives.

Real estate titan Megaworld Corporation also rewarded him with a fully-furnished three-bedroom condominium unit in McKinley Hill in Taguig City worth P32 million while throwing in P3 million cash to sweeten the pot.

Not to be outdone, Century Property Group will also give him a house and lot worth P6 million while the Philippine Olympic Committee, through its president in Tagaytay Mayor Abraham Tolentino, will likewise give him residential property.