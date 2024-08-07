Canadian with fake visa nabbed at Clark

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Wednesday that its officers at the Clark International Airport (CIA) in Pampanga arrested a Canadian who attempted to depart for Hong Kong using a fake Philippine visa.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the passenger as Nelson John Amos, a 64-year-old male who was intercepted last 3 August at the CIA before he could board his flight via HK Express bound for Hong Kong.

Based on the report, the Canadian was arrested after the BI officer who processed him noticed that the ACR I-Card he presented was not recognized or reflected in the BI’s automated travel control system.

Upon verification of the ACR I-Card number, their records show that the registered holder or owner is a Korean national with a different name and birthdate. The ACR I-Card and visa were examined by BI anti-fraud personnel, who confirmed that the documents presented were fake.

During the secondary inspection by the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES), Amos admitted that he procured the fake travel documents from a fixer who demanded P40,000 in processing and service fees.

Amos further stated that he received the ACR I-Card and his passport with the false visa less than a week after giving the money, but he claimed that he was unaware that the said travel documents that were given to him were fake.