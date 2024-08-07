Bong Go reaffirms commitment to community support in Lupon

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go once again extended his heartfelt assistance to the residents of Lupon, Davao Oriental, as he and his Malasakit Team made a return visit on Monday, 5 August, following their initial outreach on 1 August.

Highlighting his ongoing dedication to improving the lives of the underprivileged, Go emphasized the importance of community-based support. His efforts aim to uplift and provide for Filipinos at the grassroots level, ensuring a more secure and healthier future for all.

During this recent visit, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed essential items to 1,500 residents at the Old Gymnasium in Lupon. The aid included ballers, calendars, shirts, sling bags, basketballs, and volleyballs. Financial assistance was also provided to eligible beneficiaries through a collaboration with Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang, Mayor Erlinda Lim, and the National Government.

Go praised the local leaders for their role in supporting various community sectors, including farmers, solo parents, youth, and senior citizens. “Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan,” Go remarked, underscoring his commitment to aiding the less fortunate.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also encouraged locals to visit the Malasakit Center at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center streamlines access to medical assistance by bringing together multiple agencies in one location.

The initiative, institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go sponsored and authored, has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, benefiting over ten million Filipinos.

“Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba’t ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot,” Go noted.

“Pera naman ng taumbayan yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot,” he added.

Go reaffirmed his commitment to Lupon and its residents, stating, “Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.”