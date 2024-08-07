Bong Go champions local hospital upgrades to address healthcare challenges

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is driving forward his mission to enhance healthcare accessibility by sponsoring several crucial local hospital bills. On Tuesday, 6 August, during the Senate plenary, Go emphasized the pressing need for improvements in healthcare infrastructure to address urgent medical needs in various regions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made us more aware of the need to improve our government health facilities. We must invest more in our healthcare system. Mr. President, dapat laging handa ang ating mga pampublikong ospital na magserbisyo sa mga pasyente,” Go stated in his omnibus sponsorship speech.

Go highlighted the critical issues faced by many patients, including overcrowded facilities and inadequate equipment.

"Dapat laging handa ang ating mga pampublikong ospital na magserbisyo sa mga pasyente," he said, stressing the severity of the problem where, "Minsan isang kama, dalawang pasyente ang nagtatabi. Paano gagaling ang pasyente kung ganon ang kanilang kinatatayuan?"

“Minsan po sa hospital corridor na nakaratay. Iyong ibang ospital umaabot sa 400% bed occupancy rate kung saan pinagkakasya ang mga pasyente sa iisang kama. Kawawa po ang ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na yung mga mahihirap,” he added.

The bills sponsored by Go include:

- House Bill 8483: Creation of the Northern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Rizal as a Level 2 facility under DOH supervision to address a shortage of 1,671 Level 2 hospital beds.

- House Bill 8214: Establishment of a new hospital in Lucena City under DOH control to improve the bed-to-population ratio in Quezon.

- House Bill 9623: Proposal for the Laguna Regional Hospital to address a gap of 10,337 Level 3 hospital beds in Laguna.

- House Bill 9624: Creation of the Senator Edgardo J. Angara General Hospital in Nueva Ecija to address a shortfall of 5,349 Level 3 hospital beds.

- House Bill 9335: Upgrades Basilan General Hospital to a Tertiary Hospital, renamed Basilan Medical Center.

- House Bill 8426: Upgrades Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center to a Multi-Specialty Hospital.

- House Bill 9656: Renaming of the Mindanao Central Sanitarium to Zamboanga Regional Medical Center.

- House Bill 8970: Increase in bed capacity at Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Bohol from 40 to 75 beds.

- House Bill 8494: Expansion of the Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital in Bohol from 75 to 100 beds.

- House Bill 8491: Conversion of the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Guimaras into a Level II Hospital.

- House Bill 8484: Upgrade of the Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte to a Level II District Hospital.

- House Bill 8492: Establishment of the Victorias City General Hospital in Negros Occidental under local government unit control.

- House Bill 9556: Amends Republic Act 11272 to change the location of a planned hospital in the City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Go underlined the urgent need for these enhancements to better serve public hospital patients nationwide.

"It is our duty as legislators to enact measures that address the lack of appropriate facilities and equipment in our government hospitals, especially during these crucial times," Go concluded, urging his Senate colleagues to take swift action.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go has previously sponsored 69 laws aimed at upgrading and establishing public hospitals across the country.