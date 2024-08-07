BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR GETS PG RATING

Filipino and foreign fans of BLACKPINK can look forward to more fun and excitement as the group’s concert has received a PG rating from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

A PG rating means the film might have themes, language, violence, nudity, sex, or horror, but it’s generally okay for kids under 13 if they’re with an adult. The review was done by Board members Antonio Reyes, Racquel Maria Cruz and Lillian Ng Gui.

Similarly, the animated film Bluelock: Episode Nagi, distributed by Pioneer Films, has also received the same rating. The review panel, consisting of BM Gui, Reyes and Robert “Bobby” Andrews, Jr., noted that the material includes minimal and non-graphic depictions of violence and suffering, which require parental supervision and guidance.

In addition, the Warner Bros. (F.E.) Inc. film Trap, starring Josh Harnett, received an R-13 rating. The committee, led by JoAnn Bañaga, Angel Jamias and Neal Del Rosario, noted that the film contains psychological aspects that may not be suitable for children under 13. Similarly, a local production by VIVA Communications, Inc., starring Sue Ramirez, Barbie Imperial and Phi Palmos, also received an R-13 rating. The review committee, composed of Richard John Reynoso, Jan Marini Alano and Katrina Angela Ebarle, pointed out that the movie features brief and infrequent depictions of drug use, horror, frightening scenes, occasional gore, non-graphic sexual activity and non-graphic violence and suffering, as well as mature themes, moderate swear words and menacing language.

The film Consumed, distributed by Pioneer Films, earned an R-16 rating, which restricts viewership to those aged 16 and above. Board members Reynoso, Cruz and Wilma Galvante, who reviewed the film, noted that it contains discreet nudity, graphic but non-gratuitous horror, frightening scenes, violence and gore.