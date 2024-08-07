Batican siblings strike again

BUKIDNON — Ralph Batican shattered the idea of home-course advantage on Wednesday as he tamed the Del Monte layout for a bogey-free seven-under 65 in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 here.

He then outdid himself with a stunning 11-under 61 in the second round yesterday, once again without a single misstep, securing the boys’ 10-12 age category crown via a 21-shot victory on a whopping 18-under 126 total.

Though his age group played from the shorter white tees, Batican’s flawless 36-hole performance is remarkable, given the course’s challenges and hazards from tee to green. Mistakes like botching chip shots from 30-40 yards and making three putts are common, but he navigated them with ease.

“This is my first time scoring this round,” said Batican, 12, who made five consecutive birdies starting from hole No. 9.

Rafella Batican made it a family affair for the second consecutive week by ruling the girls’ 10-12 class with a one-under 143 total after a 71, winning by six strokes over Apo leg winner Brittany Tamayo, who matched par 72 for a 149. Kimberly Barroquillo placed third with a 158 after an 81.

Rafella, who edged Barroquillo by two at South Pacific, equaled Tamayo’s strong finish of two birdies in the last four holes with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18, frustrating her South Cotabato rival.

In the 8-9 category, finalist James Benedict Rolida overcame a two-stroke deficit to topple fellow Cagayan de Oro’s Shaqeeq Tanog by six strokes, closing with an 89 for a 36-hole total of 183 to claim the boys’ crown for the third straight time.

In the 54-hole 13-15 division, Alexis Nailga scrambled for a 72 and staved off fellow local player Clement Ordeneza’s rally to stay on top of the boys’ category with a 146.