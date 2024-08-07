Bacolod City set to shine with rum festival

Brewery giant Tanduay Distillers announced the festivities and events lined up for the Rum Festival, which will be held in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Starting on 10 August, there will be eight days of various festivities for rum enthusiasts.

In addition to food parks and music events, the week will feature culinary and street dance competitions.

On Friday, 16 August, there will be a rum masterclass and the grand finale of the mixology and flair-tending competition at the Seda Capitol Central.

During a press conference at the Century Park Hotel in Manila, Lucio Tan III, president and chief operating officer of Tanduay Distillers, highlighted the deep connection between Bacolod City and Tanduay Distillers.

“Through this collaboration, we can tell the story of Bacolod and Tanduay by showcasing the culinary heritage and talents of Bacolodnons in cocktail-making, painting, music and dance,” Tan III said.

The current president of the family conglomerate also thanked the staff and personnel of the company for their hard work, which has contributed to the continued success of the homegrown rum brand.

Tanduay reclaimed the “Biggest Selling Rum Brand” award from the international spirits magazine The Spirits Business, surpassing the Caribbean-based brand Bacardi by 2.8 million cases.

Deep roots in Bacolod City

Bacolod City, and Negros Occidental in general, is known for its sugarcane production — a key ingredient in rum production.

“The main ingredient in rum is sugarcane, which is also the main agricultural product of the province [Negros Occidental],” Bacolod City Councilor Em Ang said.

Ang reiterated that Bacolod City is the heart and home of Tanduay Distillers and hopes it will remain that way for a long time.

With the Rum Festival held every August, two months before the Maskara Festival, Maria Teresa Manalili, Bacolod City chief tourism operations officer, expects an influx of tourists to the province.

Manalili assures that Bacolod City can handle a large number of visitors, citing that the recent rum festivities attracted between 25,000 and 30,000 attendees.

“Approximately seven billion in tourism receipts will translate into revenues, livelihood and job creation,” she said.

The tourism officer further added that the festival will boost the local economy and showcase the province’s local craftsmanship.