Angara gets CA’s nod

The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday unanimously approved the ad interim appointment of Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara as secretary of the Department of Education.

During the plenary debate of the CA’s Committee on Education, the 12-member House contingent of the powerful CA spared Angara from any questioning.

Likewise, all the members of the Senate contingent favored the immediate recommendation of Angara’s appointment before the CA plenary.

Angara, who would have finished his Senate term next year, accepted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s offer to head the DepEd last month after Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from the post.