After brief Taiwan adventure, Cabagnot finally comes home

Alex Cabagnot thought his playing days in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) were already over.

The nine-time PBA champion spent the past nine months with stints in Korea and Taiwan following his release from Terrafirma in October last year.

But the league’s doors opened for the 39-year-old veteran with rebuilding Converge and it’s too big of an opportunity to pass up.

“I thought I was just gonna venture off. I was in Korea, then I went to Taiwan. Being close to the Taiwan bosses, they have teams in Taiwan. I think they’re gonna open up their Asian import quota. I thought I was gonna take part of that,” Cabagnot bared on Tuesday during the PBA Season 49 media day in his first appearance wearing the FiberXers uniform.

“But then, this came up. I couldn’t pass on it. I said: ‘You know what I want to go back to the PBA.’ The PBA has been amazing to me. I met a lot of great people during those years. It wasn’t in the plans at all. But when it was on the table, I couldn’t pass up on it,” Cabagnot added.

On Monday, Cabagnot formally signed a one-year contract with Converge, which hopes to change its fortunes after a disappointing run last season when it finished at the bottom in both the Commissioner’s Cup and the Philippine Cup.

He will make his return when the Governors’ Cup unfurls on 18 August.

“After The Asian Tournament, I was speaking with Boss Jacob (Lao), and he asked me if I could join and blend in with the guys, and of course, I went,” the 2005 PBA Draft second overall pick by Sta. Lucia said.

Immediately, he was offered a contract.

“I went there and then yesterday (Monday), I signed. It was so fast. I couldn’t even think about it. They said: ‘Here’s the contract.’ And I said yes of course I want to help the team,” said Cabagnot, who won all his PBA titles with San Miguel Beer.

Cabagnot is bringing in a wealth of experience and his impressive resume includes appearances in the Korean Basketball League with the Goyang Sono Skyrunners and the Taiwan Mustangs.

“I asked permission from my Taiwan bosses. They gave me an opportunity to showcase my skills. I think Boss Jacob saw me and got interested when we played against Gilas (in a tune-up game). My Taiwan bosses, they were very accommodating,” he said.

“(Mustangs) coach Chris Gavina is a good friend of mine. He said: ‘You know what? It’ll be a great way (to close your career).’ You know, this is probably my last season. I wanna end my 20th year (professional career) playing in the PBA,” Cabagnot said.

With a 3-19 win-loss record for the whole of Season 48 and right after an embarrassing loss to college team De La Salle University in a pocket tournament, the franchise’s management decided to go in a different direction as it parted ways with head coach Aldin Ayo.

The FiberXers appointed interim coach Franco Atienza and tapped former Gilas coach Rajko Toroman and Charles Tiu as deputies.

Converge took in Cabagnot as part of the overhaul to guide the young team, who will have a promising rookie in top overall pick Justine Baltazar suiting up once he finishes his contract with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“I hope I can help the team in any way. I know they have their own style. They’ve been together for a while, and I’m coming as a newbie in the group. A rookie so to say. I hope I could help the team,” he said.