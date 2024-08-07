5.2-M voters deactivated, says Comelec

The number of deactivated voters has reached over 5.2 million, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Based on Comelec’s latest data, a total of 5,269,292 voters have been deactivated.

Of the figure, 5,264,521 failed to vote in two successive elections; 3,730 were excluded based on court order; and 1,003 failed to be validated.

Meanwhile, 33 voters have been sentenced by final judgment to suffer from imprisonment of not less than one year.

Four lost their Filipino citizenship and one was found to have committed crime involving disloyalty to the government or crime against national security.

Moreover, the poll body also deleted a total of 579,720 voters due to death, record transfer, double or multiple registration, applied for absentee overseas voting, and double entries.

As of 3 August, registered voters for 2025 polls reached 65 million.

Based on 77.35 percent of Quarterly Progress Reports submitted, there are a total of 65,943,899 registered voters.

Eligible Filipinos have until 30 September to register.