Zambo, N. Ecija book contrasting wins

Zamboanga and Nueva Ecija posted contrasting victories in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Monday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Rice Vanguards routed the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 86-66, while the Zamboanga Master Sardines pulled off an 82-81 stunner over Biñan Tatak Gel in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Chito Jaime pierced the loose Biñan defense and drove in for the marginal basket with 1.2 seconds left, enabling Zamboanga to complete its climb from a 10-point hole, 69-79, in the last two minutes and tally its 16th win against four losses.

Renzo Subido and Jaycee Marcelino presided over the Zamboangueños’ comeback from a 61-74 deficit midway through the fourth quarter, with Subido drilling in back-to-back triples in a 9-1 run that pushed them to within 78-80, only 12.7 seconds remaining.

Biñan’s Nino Cañaleta then got fouled on a double-team but drew an unsportsmanlike foul while swinging his elbow to protect the ball.

Cañaleta split his two free throws while Subido made both for an 80-81 count with 5.1 seconds left.

Fielded back by Zamboanga Coach Louie Alas, Jaime then feinted left against Cañaleta before turning right for the open layup that pulled Biñan down to 11-8.

Marcelino wound up with 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists to earn the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Subido, who finished with 17 points, including four triples, five rebounds and four assists.

Biñan got 20 points, 10 rebounds, plus four assists from Kenny Roger Rocacurva, 16 points, five rebounds and three assists from Pamboy Raymundo, and 11 points plus six rebounds from Cañaleta.

Unlike Zamboanga’s bumpy ride, Nueva Ecija sailed smoothly to a 16-2 card behind Robby Celiz, JB Bahio and Ryan Paule Costelo.