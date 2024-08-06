Yunus to lead Bangladesh interim government following Hasina's departure

Bangladesh’s Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will head the country’s interim government, as confirmed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin's office on Wednesday. Yunus, renowned for his work in microfinance, has been chosen to lead the transitional administration after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down amid widespread protests. The decision was announced following extensive discussions with military leaders, student protest leaders, and civil society members.

The interim government formation comes after Hasina fled the country on Monday, following intense demonstrations and a military takeover. Student leaders, who played a significant role in the protests, had proposed Yunus as the interim leader. He is expected to return from Paris soon to assume his new role. In the wake of the unrest, the interim administration will work to stabilize the country and prepare for free elections.

President Shahabuddin’s office also announced changes in the national police leadership as part of the broader efforts to address the crisis. The formation of the interim government and the focus on rebuilding democratic processes come at a critical time for Bangladesh, which has seen severe disruptions and violence over recent weeks.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Al Jazeera)