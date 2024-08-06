Yulo’s Olympic triumph ignites showbiz buzz

Yulo’s answers were culled by the website from an ABS-CBN TV Patrol interview with sports reporter Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol is a news program in Tagalog, so Castillejo spoke to him in that language. They were both in Paris, the site of the Olympics. She informed him about the P32 million he has been promised by the Philippine Congress and other donors.

“Wow, I did not know that,” Yulo smilingly replied. Castillejo asked him point blank what he will do with that cash.

“’Yun nga din po, hindi ko na rin po, right now, alam… (I don’t really know right now…),” Yulo mutterred.

And then he elucidated: “Pero may mga tao na po akong kilala na tutulong po sa akin and magma-manage po ng ganito (But there are people I know who will help me and manage this kind of thing). And siyempre, si Ma’am Cynthia palagi lang po siya nandiyan. Mag-a-ask po ako ng mga questions kung paano magandang gawin sa money (And of course, Ma’am Cynthia is always there. I will ask her questions about the best way to manage the money).”

The “Ma’am Cynthia” he was referring to is Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, who has attracted attention for her prediction that Yulo could win two gold medals (which he clinched, first for the floor exercises and later for the vault).

We soon found in some social media postings that Yulo considers her his “mother” for all the concern she has shown him. The 24-year-old champ made this revelation at a time when some websites, including Pep.ph, reminded the public that Yulo and his mother, Angelica Poquiz Yulo, have not been at peace with each other.

Some reports hinted that the mother began to be disgusted with her oldest child when he took social media influencer Chloe San Jose as his girlfriend. The ill feelings between them soon revolved around money matters. The son started to suspect that his mother had not been spending his earnings prudently.

Well, the strained mother-and-son relationship began to sound and look like a “teleserye.”

Yulo said that when he comes home to the Philippines, he’ll take enough rest, then go back to his routines as an athlete, and eventually make sure he makes it to the next Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.

And, oh, he assured Castillejo that he wouldn’t dissipate his earnings, as he would make sure the money can take care of his future when he is no longer a competing athlete.

Castillejo didn’t seem to bother Yulo about his love life, so he said nothing about living with his girlfriend or marrying her soon.

Showbiz people in the country, both idols and fans, seem to be handling widely contrasting events among them. Yulo may have been added to the list of the fans’ idols, bringing gladness to their lives, alongside the seeming sudden demise of the country’s foremost film producer, Lily Monteverde, who may forever be remembered by showbiz followers as “Mother Lily.” Dozens of showbiz personalities expressed their deep sadness over Mother Lily’s passing.

Filmmaker Joey Javier Reyes certainly does not want Mother Lily to be forgotten, though he announced on his Facebook that we can all adulate Yulo and just ignore his mother, who has a lot of drama in her life. Reyes is aware of the mother’s apathetic comments about Carlos’ early non-winning performances at the Olympics.

On the other hand, Carlos’ father, Mark Andrew Yulo, made light of the supposed feud between his son and his mother. The father said he will encourage the mother and son to talk things over when Carlos gets back to the Philippines. The elder Yulo was interviewed on 5 August in One Balita Pilipinas.

***