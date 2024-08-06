Yulo feat recognized by SBG reso

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go filed Senate Resolution 1100, congratulating gymnast Carlos Yulo for his outstanding performance in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Yulo not only became the first Filipino to clinch double gold medals at a single Olympics but also secured the Philippines’ inaugural Olympic gold in artistic gymnastics with his victory in the men’s floor exercise.

Following this landmark win, Yulo continued his exceptional performance by securing a second gold medal in the men’s vault event.

'It is with immense pride that we recognize Carlos Yulo’s remarkable achievements.'

Go, in his resolution, highlighted the importance of sports in fostering self-discipline, teamwork, and excellence as outlined in the Philippine Constitution.

“It is with immense pride that we recognize Carlos Yulo’s remarkable achievements. His dedication and hard work have brought honor to our country and inspired millions,” stated Go.

Carlos Yulo, 24, made history with an exceptional difficulty score of 6.600 — the highest in the Men’s Floor Exercise — paired with a flawless execution score of 8.400, culminating in a groundbreaking total of 15.000. This score is the highest ever recorded in the floor exercise category of artistic gymnastics at the Olympics.

Following his floor exercise victory, Yulo continued to astonish the world by clinching another gold in the men’s vault, thus becoming the first Filipino athlete to win multiple medals in a single Olympics. With a combined score of 15.116, including a phenomenal first vault that scored 15.433, Yulo’s performances at the Paris Games have firmly positioned him as a global icon in gymnastics.