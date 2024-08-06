Yeng: Let’s address parity issue

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is not opposing any innovation the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will come up particularly the four-point shot to be introduced in the coming Season 49 to add more excitement to games.

But the Elasto Painters mentor would’ve appreciated it if the PBA addressed the more pressing concerns including parity.

“Ever since before my advocacy is parity. So, if we really want to have exciting games and encourage more people to watch games, why not stick to the good old-fashioned parity, close games? Let people watch slug-it-out games, all teams are serious and have equal chances of winning and seriously contending to become champions,” Guiao said during the league’s media day on Monday at the Le Parc in Pasay City.

“That’s the good old-fashioned formula. But for me, that should be the direction.”

Guiao pointed out that for years the top three draft selections go to the same three teams that end up at the bottom of the standing after each season.

The same goes for the champions being dominated by the San Miguel Corporation and the Manny V. Pangilinan group franchises.

Rain or Shine is the last independent team to win a crown when it claimed the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup. After that, 15 of the last 18 conferences were won by SMC teams San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Magnolia.

“It’s not just me noticing that. Shouldn’t we prioritize finding solutions to that? And that’s just looking at the lower bracket. It’s the same in the upper bracket. To me, that is the main problem that needs to be solved,” he said.

Guiao, however, set the record straight that he is not against the implementation of the four-point shot this year starting in the Governors’ Cup unwrapping on 18 August.

“First, I’ll clarify myself, I’m not against the four-point shot. I was just surprised it didn’t go through the usual process or protocol. But we can’t do anything about it but accept it,” the fiery mentor said.

He thought coaches should’ve been consulted before giving the innovation a go during the PBA’s annual planning session in Osaka, Japan.

“If it turns out well, then we’re lucky. Who knows other leagues might adopt it like the NBA, Europe or even FIBA. That will be our bragging rights. If not, let’s just forget about it,” he said.

“I’m a risk-taker too but it could’ve been better if it had gone the protocol or the process.”

First implemented in last year’s All-Star Games in Passi, Iloilo, the four-point line will be an arc measuring 27 feet painted on the court beyond the 23-foot three-point line. The PBA said it will also make the games quicker and more challenging.

“I think this (four-point shot) will add excitement and flavor to the league but it will all go back down to addressing (parity) issues. Does each team have a chance to win the championship? Isn’t it better that way that we can’t easily predict who will be champions every conference? That all games will be close? That our intentions will be about improving our teams? That we will abide by the rules and follow those rules,” Guiao said.

“At the end of the day, I guess that should be (our goal). We’re supposed to follow those rules exactly to accomplish the parity we want.”

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will test if the four-point shot will be a hit for this season.

“Let’s see if it’s successful. If not, let’s see what we could do about it or totally scratch it all together. As of now, for this season we’ll have the four-point shot,” he said.

“It was successful in the All-Star so let’s see if it will also be successful in our season. Let’s just see this innovation. And I hope everyone will support it.”