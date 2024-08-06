Villegas to receive P2M

Aira Villegas will not go home empty-handed despite missing out on the title in the women’s 50-kilogram class of the Paris Olympics early Wednesday at the Roland Garros Stadium.

The 28-year-old Villegas will receive a cash incentive of P2 million from the government via the Republic Act 10699, also knows as the Athletes and Coaches Incentives Act.

In addition to her cash reward, Villegas is also expected to receive additional perks from President Marcos, lawmakers, and other government agencies, as well as the private sector, similar to those awarded to Eumir Marcial who won bronze in the Tokyo Summer Games three years ago.

So far, Carlos Yulo emerged with the biggest payday after winning two gold medals in the gymnastics competition over the weekend.

Yulo is set to receive a whopping P20 million in cash incentives from the government, P6 million from the House of Representatives, and a fully-furnished three-bedroom condominium unit in upscale McKinley Hill in Taguig worth P32 million from Megaworld Corporation.

To sweeten the pot, the real estate giant also put P3 million in Yulo’s pocket as a reward for his hard work and perseverance.