Timeless elegance reimagined

With its black, cigar-shaped design, three gold rings and handcrafted gold nib, the Meisterstück has become synonymous with Montblanc as the Maison’s most recognizable product. To mark a century since this global symbol of writing culture was first introduced in 1924, Montblanc has partnered with American director and screenwriter Wes Anderson to create a campaign that takes viewers on a journey into the extraordinary world of Montblanc as seen through the filmmaker’s eyes.
Featuring actors Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman and Wes Anderson himself, the story follows three colorful characters at the fictional Montblanc Headquarters atop Mont Blanc. They introduce the Maison, its story and its most recognized creation as never seen before, in Anderson’s signature style with its distinctive visual aesthetic and blend of eccentric, unconventional storytelling.
To truly celebrate the collaboration with Anderson and the Meisterstück anniversary, the campaign’s influence will be embraced throughout Montblanc’s marketing approach during this centenary year.
“For 100 years, the Meisterstück has captured millions of stories, passing through the hands of authors, creatives and everyday writers. It was finally time to make this writing icon the protagonist of its own story, and we wanted to do it in a way that was completely unexpected and surprising,” explains Vincent Montalescot, Montblanc’s chief marketing and merchandising officer. “That’s why we invited Wes Anderson, one of today’s great storytellers, to put his unique spin on the world of Montblanc through his inimitable storytelling and unmistakable visual identity. It’s certainly a very different way for our Maison to present itself, and we are excited for the world to rediscover us in a new light.”
The film is packed with sophisticated wit and features both subtle and overt references to the Maison’s DNA and its luxury companions. The mountain setting in the opening scene references the company’s name and emblem, which represent the snow-capped peak of Mont Blanc. The imaginary Montblanc Observatory High-Mountain Library nods to the brand’s recent Library Spirit campaign, which spotlights the inspirational power of libraries and Montblanc’s connection to the universe of words. Additionally, the desk symbolizes the place where the magic of writing and creation happens.
While the characters introduce the “fountain pen designed over 100 years ago for the adventurous traveler” and debate its qualities as a pioneering innovation, the Meisterstück isn’t the only product featured in the film. Watches and leather goods also make an appearance, offering insight into the multi-category nature of Montblanc.
Sitting at a desk in the Writing Room, the characters put pen to paper, reminding viewers of the joy and value of handwriting, whether it’s a journal entry, a letter, or even a novel. During their lively conversation, they playfully reference the brand’s various campaigns and taglines, closing with an invitation to rediscover the experience of writing by hand: Let’s Write.
To bring his vision to life, Anderson joined forces with his longstanding creative partners: Roman Coppola, who served as producer and co-director; producers Jeremy Dawson and John Peet; Stephan Gessler as supervising art director; and Linus Sandgren, Academy Award-winning director of photography.
In addition to the film, Rupert Friend, American actress Maude Apatow, Indian-American actor and designer Waris Ahluwalia, Korean actor and Montblanc Mark Maker Lee Jinuk, and Chinese actor and Montblanc Global brand ambassador Jing Boran inhabit this reimagined Montblanc universe in a series of campaign visuals captured by Charlie Gray, along with a series of short videos.