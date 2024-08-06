Timeless elegance reimagined

With its black, cigar-shaped design, three gold rings and handcrafted gold nib, the Meisterstück has become synonymous with Montblanc as the Maison’s most recognizable product. To mark a century since this global symbol of writing culture was first introduced in 1924, Montblanc has partnered with American director and screenwriter Wes Anderson to create a campaign that takes viewers on a journey into the extraordinary world of Montblanc as seen through the filmmaker’s eyes.

Featuring actors Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman and Wes Anderson himself, the story follows three colorful characters at the fictional Montblanc Headquarters atop Mont Blanc. They introduce the Maison, its story and its most recognized creation as never seen before, in Anderson’s signature style with its distinctive visual aesthetic and blend of eccentric, unconventional storytelling.