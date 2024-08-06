Suspected shabu lab discovered in Sarangani town

GENERAL SANTOS City — In its efforts to combat illegal drugs, a suspected clandestine shabu laboratory was successfully raided by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the town of Maitum in Sarangani Province recently.

Progress reports from the PNP disclosed that a search warrant for the three warehouses located in Sitio Sagel, Barangay Pinol, Maitum prompted the said operation and later concluded that allegedly the said warehouses were indeed clandestine illegal drugs laboratory allegedly financed by a Chinese National living in nearby General Santos City.

Sarangani Provincial Governor, Rogelio Pacquiao in a statement commended the law enforcers, the local government units of Pinol and Maitum for the successful discovery.

“I commend the Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Philippine Army for their outstanding work and collaboration in combating illegal drugs. I also extend my gratitude to the Municipal Local Government Unit of Maitum for their unwavering support in this critical operation,” Pacquiao said.