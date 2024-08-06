Some Luzon areas under state of calamity due to Bataan oil spill

A state of calamity has been declared over 21 areas in Luzon due to an oil spill in Bataan following the sinking of the motor tanker (MT) Terra Nova.

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council shows that of the said municipalities, 12 are from Bataan and nine are from Cavite, namely, Cavite City, Bacoor City, Kawit, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, and Ternate.

As of Tuesday, a total of 25,145 farmers in Cavite were affected by the oil spill.

The Batangas Provincial Veterinary Office earlier identified five oil spill-affected areas: Lobo, Lian, Rosario, Calatagan, and Lipa City.

Last Saturday, 3 August, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources launched an initial relief operation to aid all registered fishermen in Noveleta affected by the oil spill.

The Philippine-flagged MT Terra Nova, carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel, capsized and sank on 25 July, 3.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point in Limay town.

Sixteen of its 17 crewmen were all rescued, while the other one died.

An inter-agency task force was created by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address the oil spill.