SB19 drops unreleased banger with Gloc-9

SB19 has unveiled an unreleased track titled “Kalakal” in collaboration with iconic hip-hop artist Gloc-9.

The song was part of the group’s four-song set during Acer’s #AimLimitless Concert on 5 August at the Mall of Asia Arena that delighted thousands of fans in attendance.

“Kalakal” showcases SB19’s expanding musical range, incorporating a hip-hop-inspired sound that features self-penned rap verses from each member of the group.

The unexpected appearance of Gloc-9 on stage left the audience in awe as he joined Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh and Justin for the performance.

Pablo later shared the origins of “Kalakal,” explaining, “We knew that you guys have always wanted a hip-hop track from us, which is why we decided to do this song.”

The annual Acer Day celebration, now on its eighth year, returned with the theme “AI’m Limitless.”

The event spotlighted the latest AI-enhanced Acer products designed to push technological boundaries and foster creativity.

Acer emphasized its commitment to providing tools that enable individuals to explore limitless possibilities and bring their ideas to life.

The concert featured performances by international superstar Sandara Park, SB19, and the Female Alphas of P-pop G22, along with other artists like Cup of Joe, TJ Monterde, Ebe Dancel and Rico Blanco.