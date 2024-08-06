Porn site offers French athlete $250K for his 'pole skills'

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has received a $250,000 offer from an adult entertainment website to showcase his athletic abilities on camera.

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course," CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker said.

During Saturday's competition, the French Olympian was attempting to clear a height of 5.7 meters when he unfortunately clipped the crossbar with crotch.

This mishap landed him in 12th place, causing him to miss out on advancing to the finals.