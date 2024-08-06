Police presence curbs crime rate, says NCRPO

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) revealed on Tuesday that it will be intensifying police visibility in the capital region to maintain peace and order.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. narrated that the police deployment during major events has helped reduce crime rates.

“Metro Manila as compared to last year’s occurrence of ‘focus crimes’ (robbery, theft, etc.) of 15 to 20 incidents happening each day, now it’s down to 10. During the typhoon ‘Carina’ almost zero,” Nartatez said.

He ordered police chiefs to be more active in their communities, building relationships with residents.

“They (police chiefs) should also have directories, numbers of community leaders in their area, for us to implement better community engagements,” Nartatez said.

The police chief also ordered a crackdown on illegal drugs and terrorism.

“We are encouraging each and every one to be part of the solution in preventing and combating any crime in the region,” Nartatez said.

Separately, Nartatez said police will increase patrols in Metro Manila train stations after a senator reported a rise in crime there.

“We need to validate that because in our record, the data is far below,” Nartatez said.

About 300 police officers will inspect train stations and ride trains to deter crime, he said.

Nartatez also said the opening of schools was generally peaceful.

Some 1,322 public and private schools in Metro Manila opened classes for school year 2024-2025 on 29 July and another 220 public schools started classes on 5 August 2024.