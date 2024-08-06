Phl, Sweden strengthen ties amid global challenges

The Philippines and Sweden on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the international rule of law and the rules-based order.

As Sweden Ambassador Annika Thunborg made a farewell call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañan, the Chief Executive underscored the significance of the partnership amid the challenges faced by the Philippines.

"It is very important to us and to the Philippines, the alliance, the coalition we are trying to form with our friends around the world," Marcos said.

Thunborg echoed Marcos' sentiment, emphasizing the importance of forging strong partnerships with like-minded countries.

“We stand firmly behind that both of our countries are latched to the international rule of law and the international rules-based system, and we are very grateful for the support that the Philippines has shown Ukraine in the situation that we see today,” Thunborg told Marcos.

Thunborg also discussed her three wonderful years in the Philippines.

Marcos then thanked the Swedish Ambassador for her country's unwavering support as the Philippines and Sweden deepen their bilateral relations.

“Thank you very much for all that you have done — bringing our two countries closer together,” Marcos said.

Thunborg presented her credentials as the Ambassador of Sweden to the Philippines in October 2021. Before this role, she was stationed in Mexico and at Sweden's Permanent Mission to International Organizations in Geneva.

The Philippines and Sweden established diplomatic relations on 17 January 1947.

The President was accompanied by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, Deputy Assistant Secretary Lenna Eilleen De Dios-Sison, and Director Ferdinand Flores from the DFA Office of European Affairs.