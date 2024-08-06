Phl gymnastics ‘Dream Team’ in the works?

A “Dream Team” featuring Paris Olympics hero Carlos Yulo will be assembled to represent the country in the next edition of the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion revealed her plan to DAILY TRIBUNE, saying that she wants to sustain the momentum brought by the victories of Yulo in the floor exercise and vault apparatus of the Paris Games over the weekend.
To realize her goal, she is looking to form a rock-solid team composed of Yulo, his younger brother Eldrew, Miguel Besana and Filipino-British Jake Jarman that will compete in the men’s team all-around event of the LA Games four years from now.
“I hope this could be the start of something good in Philippine gymnastics,” Carrion said in a telephone conversation from the French capital.
“We still have a lot of talent in the pipeline and I assure you that we will have a strong team in LA. I’m planning to form a team of Caloy, Eldrew, Besana and Jarman, if possible, well, it depends whether the British will release him.”
She said the squad will train hard for two years before fielding them in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya in 2026.
“The Asian Games will serve as their first test. It’s going to be held in Japan so they can test their skills against the Japanese, who are the Olympic champions,” Carrion added.
The 16-year-old Eldrew is considered as the next big thing in Philippine gymnastics.
In fact, he led the national squad with five gold medals in the Pacific Rim Championships held in Cali, Colombia last May.
Prior to that, he won seven gold medals in Batang Pinoy in 2023.
By the time the LA Olympics unfold, he will already be 20 and ripe to join his older brother in the team that aims to give Olympic champion Japan, China and the United States a run for their money.
The 20-year-old Besana is also a rising star.
He announced his arrival with a gold medal in the vault apparatus of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games under the guidance of noted Japanese coaches Munehiro Kugimiya and Jumpei Konno with local mentor Reyland Capellan providing inputs.
Of course, Jarman will be a welcome addition.
The 22-year old son of a Cebuana won the bronze medal in the men’s floor exercise of the Paris Olympics behind Yulo and Israeli powerhouse Artem Dolgopyat.
He stunned the international gymnastics community when he performed the tough three-and-a-half twisting double layout that gave him a chance to win the gold medal.
Carrion said Jarman already expressed his desire to represent the country but it all depends if Great Britain will allow him.
“It’s something we still have to work on,” she said.
Meanwhile, a gymnastics insider said Carrion’s plan could come to fruition depending on the health of Yulo, Eldrew, Besana and Jarman in the next four years.
“I believe it’s possible for as long as these athletes will remain healthy in the next four years,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“A lot could still happen. It will also depend on the decision of the British if they will release an Olympic bronze medalist to another country. But since he already has a Philippine passport, I think it’s gonna be easy.”