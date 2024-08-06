Phl gymnastics ‘Dream Team’ in the works?

A “Dream Team” featuring Paris Olympics hero Carlos Yulo will be assembled to represent the country in the next edition of the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion revealed her plan to DAILY TRIBUNE, saying that she wants to sustain the momentum brought by the victories of Yulo in the floor exercise and vault apparatus of the Paris Games over the weekend.

To realize her goal, she is looking to form a rock-solid team composed of Yulo, his younger brother Eldrew, Miguel Besana and Filipino-British Jake Jarman that will compete in the men’s team all-around event of the LA Games four years from now.

“I hope this could be the start of something good in Philippine gymnastics,” Carrion said in a telephone conversation from the French capital.