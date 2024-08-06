Philippines hosts inaugural International Nuclear Science Olympiad

Clark Freeport – The Philippines welcomed the world’s first International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) at New Clark City, marking a significant milestone in nuclear education. The event, which ran from 1-6 August, featured 55 top students, 27 team leaders, and 14 observers from 14 Asia-Pacific countries.

The Olympiad consisted of rigorous theoretical and practical exams, held on 2 August 2 and 4 August, respectively. The competition aims to highlight the Philippines' commitment to advancing nuclear education and fostering international collaboration in the peaceful use of nuclear science.

“Organizing the first ever Nuclear Science Olympiad has indeed been a challenge,” said Dr. Carlo Arcilla, Director of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI). “When we accepted the invitation to host this event, we did not know how big of a feat this would be for our country, but we are delighted to see all of you here with us today as the participants of this competition that is the first of its kind.”

Winners will be announced today, 6 August during the closing ceremony at the SMX Convention Center. The competition will rank participants individually based on their performance in the exams.

The opening ceremony, held at the SMX Convention Center, was attended by dignitaries from various countries, officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), national government agencies, and the private sector.

“As we continue to inspire brilliance and empower the youth, 55 students rise to the challenge of the experimental exam during the second day of #INSO2024. Competing students were tasked to analyze data and answer questions related to sedimentation patterns in the environment and radiation protection,” Arcilla said.

On 5 August, team leaders and IAEA dignitaries enjoyed a scenic excursion at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan. Later that day, the 1st INSO Scientific Committee held a board meeting with team leaders.

The event also included a tour of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, Southeast Asia’s first, offering a well-deserved break after the intense exams.