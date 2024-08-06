Passengers enjoy cooler Iloilo airport

Passengers at the Iloilo Airport now enjoy a more comfortable experience after three new chillers arrived early and were installed before the September deadline, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced yesterday.

After a successful factory acceptance test at Hitachi’s Japan site, the three chillers worth P37.5 million arrived last 16 July and were completely installed and operational by 30 July.

In order to guarantee seamless functioning, Hitachi Philippines and True-Temp Corp. furnished the CAAP personnel with extensive training that encompassed both operational protocols and fundamental troubleshooting techniques.

This proactive strategy ensures that CAAP personnel have the tools necessary to properly maintain this latest equipment.

With the addition of one in June 2023, Iloilo Airport currently has four new chillers in all. Four of the five old chillers were replaced by these new units, leaving one extra old chiller for backup and limited use. This upgrade also enhances the airport’s cooling capacity and ensures continued operational efficiency.

CAAP Information Officer Karen Villanda stated that by completing these critical enhancements ahead of schedule, the agency is demonstrating its continued commitment to increasing operational excellence and passenger comfort at Iloilo Airport.