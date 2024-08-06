P3K CdO clothing allowance okayed

CAGAYAN DE ORO City — Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy announced on Tuesday that the P3,000 clothing allowance for over 6,000 city employees is ready for release next week and the beneficiaries can spend the amount for the celebration of the month-long “Higalaay Festival” in the city.

“The allowance is ready for release; it will be downloaded to the accounts of the city hall employees” the mayor said in a radio interview.

He said there is no need for the city hall employees to buy new uniforms because it is already the last quarter of the year and they are free to spend the allowance on their basic needs.

He said the employees can spend the money for their celebration of the Higalaay festival.

The mayor officially launched the HIgalaay Festival at the Rio de Oro boulevard last Friday with month-long activities of 50 events in the city.

Among the events are street dancing competition, Miss Cagayan de Oro Pageant and civic military parade a day before the 28 August celebration of the feast of St. Augustine, the patron saint of the city.

The city has also launched for the first time the “Higalaay Friendship Band” that symbolizes the unity and strong collaboration of the Kagayanon.