Over P900-M illegal drugs seized

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) disclosed that its operatives seized nearly P934 million worth of illegal drugs in the past year.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Tuesday narrated that the figure covers 1 July 2023 to 31 July 2024, adding that the seized drugs included 133.2 kilograms of shabu valued at P905.7 million; 124.7 kilograms of marijuana worth P14.96 million; 1.63 kilograms of cocaine valued at P8.66 million; 2.9 kilograms of kush worth P4.36 million; and 156 ecstasy tablets valued at P264,350.

He added that a total of 14,636 suspects were arrested in 9,489 anti-drug operations during the period.

The NCRPO covers the Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, Northern Police District, Southern Police District and Eastern Police District.

“We have an average of 35 arrests a day of drug personalities and seizure of P1.2 million worth of illegal drugs — that is our accomplishment in the campaign against illegal drugs,” Nartatez said.

He added that the NCRPO’s 7-Point Action Plan, which focuses on illegal drugs, loose firearms, terrorism, police operations, personnel welfare, resource management, and security plans, guides the region’s police work.

The campaign against loose firearms resulted in the seizure of 3,091 weapons. Anti-terrorism efforts led to the neutralization of 664 communist rebels and 25,015 counter-urban area operations aimed at combating communist propaganda.