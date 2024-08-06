NCRPO chief: police presence lowered crime

Metro Manila Police Chief P/Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. emphasized on Tuesday the importance of police presence in the National Capital Region (NCR) for maintaining peace and order.

Speaking at the 11th Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas Media Forum at the Philippine Information Agency in Quezon City, Nartatez highlighted the role of police visibility in effectively deploying forces during significant national and local events to prevent crime and maintain peace.

"Metro Manila as compared to last year's occurrence of 'focus crimes' (robbery, theft, etc.) of 15 to 20 incidents happening each day, now its down to 10. During [Carina], almost zero," Nartatez noted.

He instructed district directors and station commanders to remain vigilant and respond promptly to all calls for assistance.

"[Police chiefs] should also have directories, numbers of community leaders in their area, for us to implement better community engagements. We have programs that enhance police presence to narrow the number of crimes from happening," Nartatez added.

He stressed that police chiefs and officers should not confine themselves to their air-conditioned offices but should be actively engaged in field operations.

Outreach programs are also to be conducted at the district and police station levels to strengthen police operations and improve contingency plans.

Nartatez also ordered intensified anti-illegal drugs and anti-terrorism efforts, along with other mobilization programs to bolster local peace and security.

"We are encouraging each and everyone to be part of the solution in preventing and combating any crime in the region. Lets continue to help each other to ensure the safety and well-being of our community," Nartatez concluded.