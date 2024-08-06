NBI nabs mother, aunt over child exploitation

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed that its operatives arrested a mother and aunt Tuesday for allegedly forcing six minors to engage in sexual acts with each other.

The NBI-Violence Against Women and Children Division rescued the children, including two 14-year-olds, a 10-year-old, a 7-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a 2-month-old, during an entrapment operation in Caloocan City.

The women were also accused of producing and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

“These disclosures from the minor victims were confirmed by our medico legal doctors who found several fresh and old abrasions in the private parts of our female victims,” the NBI said.

Investigators found hundreds of child sexual abuse and exploitation materials and sexually explicit conversations with foreigners on the suspects’ phones, the agency said.

The minors, five of whom are children of one suspect and one of the other, are now in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The NBI filed multiple charges, including online sexual abuse or exploitation of children, qualified trafficking, child abuse, and rape, against the suspects. Investigators are still looking into the possible involvement of the suspects’ husbands.

“Abusing your children is not the solution to poverty,” NBI director Jaime Santiago said.