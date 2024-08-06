Nambatac drools over TNT transfer

Newly acquired guard Rey Nambatac hopes his transfer to perennial contender TNT will finally give him a chance to experience playing in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) finals.

Already in his seventh year in the league, the seventh overall pick in the 2017 Draft by Rain or Shine has yet to set foot in the league’s biggest stage.

Joining the reigning Governors’ Cup champions Tropang Giga might give him just that.

“We all know that TNT is a playoff contender, ever since they have a winning attitude and they are one of the winningest teams in the PBA,” Nambatac said donning the TNT jersey during the PBA media day Monday for the first time since his trade from Blackwater.

Nambatac’s farthest advance in the playoffs was when the Elasto Painters reached the semifinals of the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup where they were eliminated by San Miguel Beer.

“I hate to say this but in my seven years in the PBA I have yet to experience playing in the PBA finals. The farthest reached was in the semifinals,” he said.

The Bossing shipped Nambatac to the Tropang Giga after just one conference for reserves Kib Montalbo, Jewel Ponferada and a future second-round Draft pick.

Nambatac averaged 11.09 points, 4.36 assists and 2.82 rebounds per game in last season’s Philippine Cup.

“For me, it’s a blessing to be here in TNT because they have winning attitude and winning culture. I feel that I’m just a step away from the finals,” Nambatac said.

“Soon in God’s perfect time, I’ll reach the finals. But of course, to reach that we have to work hard for it and give total team effort.”

TNT is coming into its title-retention bid all fired up after missing the semis of the All-Filipino Conference.

“This coming season for me is one of the biggest breaks for us. Although they missed the semifinals in the previous conference, they’re telling me that it was really painful. So those who experienced that heartbreak are all eager to bounce back,” the 30-year-old Letran College product said.

Nambatac’s arrival beefed up the Chot Reyes-mentored squad’s backcourt. He is expected to fill in for the seasoned guards but also ageing Jayson Castro and Ryan Reyes to complement RR Pogoy.

“As for me, I’m as eager also to get back into the semifinals and hopefully get into the finals. I’ll try to help them. I will do my best, do everything I can to help the team and not disappoint my teammates and coach,” he added.