Muntinlupa warns vs fake senior citizen ‘birthday gift’

The local government of Muntinlupa has issued a warning to its residents against circulating information that senior citizens aged 70 to 79 years old will receive P1,000 as a birthday gift.

In an advisory, the local government said that it is not currently implementing any related programs, adding that if Muntinlupeños came into contact with representatives from the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), it is due to the data validation efforts of the office.

“We want to update our database because the programs of the city rely on information like this,” said the local government.

Meanwhile, citizens are encouraged to get in touch with the OSCA office located at Bayanan Baywalk or its satellite office at South Park Center for the city’s programs for senior citizens.

In case of receiving suspicious messages, citizens are advised to report them to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group Hotline through (02) 8723 0401 (loc. 7491) or through mobile numbers 0968-8674302 (Smart), 0967-1360322 (Globe), at 0992-9893889 (DITO).