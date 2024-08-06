Mindanao Container Terminal welcomes new China-PH service

Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s operation in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines, recently received the inaugural call of SITC’s new China-Philippines Express 7 (CXP7) service.

The new service caters to the increasing export volume of fresh produce from Bukidnon such as pineapple and banana, providing exporters from Mindanao with a reliable and efficient transport solution for enhanced connectivity to markets in China.

“SITC’s new service is designed to meet the growing demand for increased calls at MCT that will cater to the needs of pineapple and banana shippers for timely exports to China,” explained Aurelio Garcia, MCT chief executive officer.

The CPX7 service’s rotation covers the ports of Shanghai, Wenzhou, Manila (South), Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro (MCT), calling MCT every Monday.

Maiden call

Its maiden call in Cagayan was marked by the arrival of 1,800-TEU capacity vessel SITC Haode.

The new service underscores MCT’s critical role as a trade facilitator in Southern Philippines, reflecting its commitment to enhancing offerings and supporting the growth of Mindanao’s agricultural export sector.

Mindanao Container Terminal, a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc., develops, manages, and operates the container terminal at the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental in southern Philippines.

It provides full terminal operations and supports the Philippines’ agro-industrial sectors in Mindanao as well as the country’s international standing as a leader in fresh and canned pineapple trade.

ICTSI

For its part, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), established in 1988 in Manila, is in the business of port development, management and operations.

ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.