MICP holds successful Marksmanship event

August 6, 2024 – Muntinlupa City, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) proudly announced the Manila International Container Port's successful staging of the "District Collector's Cup" Shootfest, a Level 1 PPSA-sanctioned match featuring six stages. Held on 27 July, 2024, at the BUCOR Firing Range in Muntinlupa City, the event was part of BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio's sports and personnel development program. The event aimed to promote discipline and determination among shooters while enhancing their skills.

BOC Commissioner Rubio, alongside Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa—an experienced competitive shooter—and top Philippine shooting champions Edcel Gino, Kobe Ligon, Edrick Chan, Leo Afandi, Jun Catalan, Jerome Morales, and District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan, led the ceremonial shoot. These seasoned shooters shared their expertise and experience, encouraging participants to cultivate discipline and strive for excellence in marksmanship.

Commissioner Rubio highlighted the event's significance, stating, "At the core of this shootfest is the notion of good sportsmanship and camaraderie." He emphasized that the event provided an excellent opportunity for shooters to sharpen their response skills.

The MICP District Collector’s Cup served as an inspiring occasion for the Port’s personnel, who received valuable insights and motivation from prominent figures in Philippine shooting sports.

District Collector Talusan remarked on the importance of discipline in sports and the lessons learned from both victories and defeats. Talusan, also an international competitor in sports shooting, underscored the value of sportsmanship and personal growth through competition.

Approximately 180 shooters participated in the competition, representing top talent from across the Philippines. Competitors included members from various gun clubs, BOC offices, and ports such as the X-ray Inspection Project, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Services, and ports in Davao, Subic, NAIA, La Union, Clark, Manila, Legazpi, and Zamboanga.