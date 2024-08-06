MICP caps marksmanship event

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) disclosed on Tuesday that the Manila International Container Port (MICP) capped its “District Collector’s Cup” Shootfest, a Level 1 PPSA sanctioned Match 6 Stages last 27 July 2024, at the BUCOR Firing Range in Muntinlupa City.

According to MICP district collector Carmelita M. Talusan, the event was held to inculcate in shooters the qualities of discipline and determination, in addition to skill development.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa — a competitive shooter himself — led the ceremonial shoot together with the top Philippine team shooting champions, Edcel Gino, Kobe Ligon, Edrick Chan, Leo Afandi, Jun Catalan, Jerome Morales and collector Mimel Talusan.

They shared their skills and demonstrated their years of experience, encouraging MICP shooters to practice discipline in sports shooting and strive for excellence in marksmanship.

“The Bureau of Customs is also a law enforcement agency that protects our borders and collects money,” Talusan said.

The MICP District Collector’s Cup marked a significant moment for men and women of the Port, as shooters received firsthand inspiration from icons who have etched their names in Philippine shooting sports history.

At least 180 shooters competed in the MICP District Collector’s Cup which included shooters included top shooters from the Philippines, various gun clubs across the country, various offices, and BOC ports, such as the X-ray Inspection Project, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Services, Ports of Davao, Subic, NAIA, La Union, Clark, Manila, Legazpi and Zamboanga.