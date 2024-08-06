MCT expands service with new China-PHL route

The Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, recently welcomed the first call of SITC’s China-Philippines Express 7 (CXP7) service. This new route addresses the rising export needs for fresh produce from Bukidnon, such as pineapples and bananas, offering Mindanao exporters a dependable transport option to China.

“SITC’s new service is designed to meet the growing demand for increased calls at MCT that will cater to the needs of pineapple and banana shippers for timely exports to China,” said Aurelio Garcia, CEO of MCT.

The CXP7 service includes stops at Shanghai, Wenzhou, Manila (South), Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro (MCT), with MCT being visited every Monday. The inaugural call at Cagayan de Oro was marked by the arrival of the 1,800-TEU vessel SITC Haode.

MCT, a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), is responsible for the development, management, and operation of the container terminal at the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental. MCT plays a crucial role in supporting the agro-industrial sectors in Mindanao and enhancing the Philippines' position as a leading exporter of fresh and canned pineapples.