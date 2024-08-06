Manila prepares hero’s welcome for Yulo

The local government of Manila on Tuesday disclosed that a heroes’ welcome is already in the works for two Manila residents — Carlos Yulo and Ernest Obiena — who made it big in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the welcome will be kicked off by a ticker-tape parade and awarding of cash incentives for double gold medalist Yulo of Malate and Obiena, who hails from Tondo.

She added that a coordination will be duly made with public and private schools in the city so that the students may be allowed to witness the parade of Yulo and Obiena and see them up close.

“Caloy and EJ exemplify what our youth can achieve through dedication, discipline, and community support. Their victories and unwavering spirit will always be a source of pride for the City of Manila,” Lacuna said.

To recall, Yulo won gold in the floor exercise and vault events, while Obiena finished fourth in the pole vault finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The city will award Yulo P2 million — P1 million for each gold medal — and P500,000 Obiena.

Yulo is a product of Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School and Adamson University. He is a multiple Palarong Pambansa representative for Manila.

Obiena, on the other hand, attended Chiang Kai Shek College and was a star for University of Santo Tomas in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.