LTO expands e-patrol services

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday announced that it will expand its mobile services nationwide to bring government services closer to the public.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said that the agency is finalizing the deployment of E-Patrol Services based on data about where they are most needed.

“This is part of our initiative to make all LTO services more accessible to the community. Through our E-Patrol Services, the people even in far-flung areas can conveniently access important LTO services,” Mendoza said.

The services include driver’s license renewal and motor vehicle registration.

Mendoza said the move aligns with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista’s directive to help the public comply with land transportation regulations through hassle-free transactions.

“We expand our E-Patrol Services so if possible, our citizens will no longer have to go to the LTO District Offices. We want everyone to be comfortable for them because this is the order of our President under Bagong Pilipinas,” Mendoza said.

“Instead of going to LTO offices, the LTO will go to the barangays to provide services to our compatriots, especially in remote areas. This is part of our initiative to make all LTO services more accessible to the community. Through our E-Patrol Services, the people even in far-flung areas can conveniently access important LTO services,” he added.

Mendoza said the program aims to save people time and energy by bringing LTO services to their communities.

All regional and district office heads have started implementing the program, and E-Patrol Services will be deployed nationwide in the coming weeks.

“This is also part of our goal of promoting road safety involving over 20 million vehicles in the country,” he added.