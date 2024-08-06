Love, Bonito’s first store in Phl

Southeast Asian omnichannel womenswear brand Love, Bonito has finally opened its first store in the Philippines.

“We know the malling culture is huge here in the Philippines and we’re so excited to finally put our roots down. We have received overwhelming support from the Filipina community, where we experienced 90 percent YoY growth in 2023 solely through online orders! Through customer data from our e-commerce website and various pop-ups around Manila, we’re finally hard launching our first brick-and-mortar store, with unique elements that cater to the Filipina customer,” Dione Song, chief executive officer of Love, Bonito, said.

The store is located at Greenbelt 3 and spans over 2,000 sqft. It exudes elegance with its open ceilings, textured white walls and warm dark woods as accents. The fitting room has an electronic queue system to reduce waiting time.

“After five years of shipping to the Philippines, we’re thrilled to announce the opening of our very first permanent store here. Throughout these years, we've cherished every connection made through events and collaborations, feeling deeply inspired by the warmth and support of the community. With our upcoming physical store, our Filipina customers can now experience our collections firsthand, join workshops, styling sessions, and be part of our vibrant community events,” co-founder Rachel Lim added.

Love, Bonito started out as a digitally native blogshop BonitoChico, on a Livejournal platform selling pre-loved apparels, and officially rebranded to Love, Bonito in 2010. To date, the brand has over 20 stores in home market Singapore, and international markets Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Recently, the brand opened its seventh Singapore store at Tampines 1 shopping mall, and its first rebranded pop-up in Hong Kong’s K11 Art Mall.