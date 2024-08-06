Local speech app selected to represent Phl in int’l stint

A local speech app designed to support individuals with speech delays and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) was selected to represent the Philippines at the Collision Tech Conference in Toroto, Canada.

The event, which featured 500 startups from over 30 countries, provided a global platform for Mylo Speech Buddy to present its health-tech innovation as it prepares for international expansion.

Supported by StartUp Village Philippine President Carlo Calimon and its accelerator program called “SOAR,” as well as DMZ Toronto, and in partnership with the Government of Canada Trade Commission Service, Mylo Speech Buddy was one of four startups representing the Philippines, alongside REVAstaff, Remotify, and uHoo.

Vincent Rocha, CEO and president of Mylo Speech Buddy, emphasized the app's role in aiding nonverbal children to develop their first spoken words.

“Being chosen to represent the Philippines at the Collision Tech Conference is a significant opportunity for us to showcase our app's potential in autism support and speech therapy support,” Rocha said.

He also highlighted the broader implications of the conference for growth in the tech and healthcare sectors.

“The opportunities at this event align with our mission to support children with ASD and expand our reach globally,” he added.

Mylo Speech Buddy is focused on global expansion and language localization.

“We are working on localizing our content for international markets to make Mylo Speech Buddy accessible worldwide,” Rocha furthered.

Established in July 2023 by Rocha and Enrico Aquino, Mylo Speech Buddy offers an innovative speech development app tailored to assist children with speech delays, especially those on the autism spectrum. The app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store platforms.