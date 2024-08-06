Local aces top Del Monte opener

BUKIDNON — Local players leveraged their home-course advantage to deliver outstanding performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte Golf Club here on Tuesday.

Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican, fresh off his playoff victory over Jared Saban at South Pacific last week, dazzled with a flawless seven-under 65 to dominate the boys’ 10-12 division. He outclassed Ken Guillermo of Cagayan de Oro, who shot par 72, and Quezon City’s Javie Bautista, who finished with a 75.

Bukidnon’s Mico Woo and Saban, the Apo leg champion, posted scores of 76 and 77, respectively.

“Playing here at Del Monte is an advantage for me because I know this course very well. I always play and practice here,” said 12-year-old Batican, who recorded seven birdies and 11 pars.

“My game didn’t have a low part. But I will try to stay focused on my game tomorrow and not overthink.”

Rafella Batican, who also triumphed at South Pacific, matched par 72 to seize a five-stroke lead in the girls’ 10-12 class. Kimberly Barroquillo and Brittany Tamayo both carded 77s, while Marqaela Dy from Cebu posted a 79.

Rafella, though not entirely satisfied with her four-birdie, four-bogey round, vowed to practice hard and aim to break par in the final round of the 36-hole competition of the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, set over 54 holes, Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga saved a 74 with a birdie on the ninth, gaining a four-shot lead over Korean Gunwoo Jeon from Cebu, who also birdied No. 9 for a 78.

Local player Clement Ordeneza recorded a 79.

Bukidnon’s Cliff Nuñeza produced a spectacular finish in the boys’ premier division (boys’ 16-18), birdying the last four holes to recover from a five-over card and shoot a 73. He surged ahead of erstwhile co-leader and Iloilo leg winner John Ray Oro, who finished with a 77.

“We really have an advantage here because we know the good spots for a drive, second shot, and where to land our shots on the greens,” said the 17-year-old Nuñeza.

Despite struggling with his shots initially, he found his rhythm on the front nine, capping his round with four consecutive birdies.

In the girls’ 8-9 class, Bukidnon’s Claren Quiño set the pace with a 94, seven strokes ahead of CdO’s Francesca Geroy, who carded 101, while Misamis Oriental’s Jannah Sanchez scored a 114.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro’s Zero Plete and Isabella Tabanas took command of the girls’ 13-15 play, both shooting 74s to take a commanding nine-stroke lead over Cebu’s Rane Chiu.

Plete, seeking redemption from a runner-up finish at South Pacific in Davao last week, highlighted her 38-36 card with an eagle on No. 14 and three birdies against seven bogeys.

Tabanas, a grand finals winner of the JPGT inaugurals last year, hit one birdie against three bogeys for a pair of 37s.

Local players Stephanie Tagud, Annika Mondilla, and Pauline Gerong, making their competitive debut, scored 95, 107, and 118, respectively.

In the girls’ 16-18 category, CdO’s Alethea Gaccion fired a solid closing frontside 32 to finish with a 68, leading Crista Miñoza by 15 strokes.

Gaccion, who has competed internationally since she was 11, recorded birdies on the first, fourth, fifth, and ninth holes, despite struggling with her driver.