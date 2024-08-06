Liz Uy launches exclusive clothing brand BYLZ

Celebrity stylist, author and former fashion editor, Liz Uy, partners with pioneer e-commerce platform, Lazada, to launch the exclusive clothing brand, BYLZ (pronounced: “By Liz”). The debut collection features 28 elevated essentials, timeless basics and fashion-forward pieces, all styled by Liz and available at the best prices only on LazMall.

Embodying Liz’s signature look, the carefully curated collection features wardrobe staples and statement pieces that will never go out of style. BYLZ is designed for the fashion-forward Filipina who values both sophistication and versatility, from fashion enthusiasts seeking to build their closet foundations to professionals on the hunt for practical office-to-evening wear.

“I’m a blazer girl, wearing them daily for shoots, dinners and events. They effortlessly convey chic sophistication,” Liz says. “The black dress is equally beautiful, offering timeless elegance that elevates any look, making it appear effortlessly luxe on everyone,” she adds.