KaPamana: Voice of the future

Apart from the fair mainstays, an influx of new brands, social entrepreneurs and designers will add dimension to the KaPAMANA narrative. A larger space that marries ArteFino Finds and Barracks will showcase new design propositions that explore fluidity in dressing. There will also be a dedicated area for heritage crafts and brands.

At the end of the day, you ask yourself: What have I done to help the community? What can you share or offer, big or small, that can contribute to the grand scale of things? Does it matter? The answer is yes. Though silence has its virtues, our heritage, culture and tradition are always at risk with the passage of time. Everyone has a voice and a means to be heard, shared and passed on from generation to generation -- crafted in outstanding masterpieces or woven into spectacular tapestries -- one nation, one people, like KaPamana.

ArteFino Fair 2024 will take place from 22 to 25 August at The Fifth at Rockwell.

See you there!