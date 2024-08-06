LIFE

KaPamana: Voice of the future

‘This year, we are expanding the concept of pamana and asking ourselves: Where do we take this conversation? How do we build on what we started? What do we want to hand down?’
Two Chic:Amina Aranaz, Ana Alvarez Laygo and TC Alvarez Sibal
Two Chic:Amina Aranaz, Ana Alvarez Laygo and TC Alvarez Sibal

ArteFino Fair 2024 presents a fresh take on the shared stories of Philippine heritage and legacy through new voices. Founders Maritess Pineda, Mita Rufino, Cedie Lopez-Vargas, Susie Quiros and Marimel Francisco propel the movement forward with a compelling campaign statement called KaPamana.

In 2018, ArteFino introduced the concept of pamana by bringing together designers, brands, social entrepreneurs and artisan communities. Their collective stories of culture, craft, artistry and heritage have helped elevate the “Made in the Philippines’” mark. Marimel recalls, “The focus during that campaign was more on generations and families -- best friends, grandmothers and grandchildren, fathers and daughters, mothers and sons.”

Casa Mercedes: Monchet Olives and Rajo Laurel.
Alegre by Techie Hagedorn: Techie Hagedorn and Karen Davila
Steph Verano: Ces Drilon and Steph Verano
La Herminia: Arlyne Tumbokon and Mayor Abby Binay.
Patis Tesoro: Patis Tesoro and Tebs Gomez
Through the years, ArteFino has created a movement and community that has constantly evolved. Times, people and things change -- nothing is forever. Movement is necessary for progress to happen. Today, Cedie says, “This year, we are expanding the concept of pamana and asking ourselves: Where do we take this conversation? How do we build on what we started? What do we want to hand down?”

“KaPAMANA is more than a campaign,” agree all of the ArteFino founders. “We believe that our heritage is not merely a relic of the past but a living, breathing force that

Dani Osmeña: Bettina and Dani Osmeña
Ines Moda Infantil: Mireille Degamo and Ines Lovina
Lalaro: Dimples Lim, Alexi and Mave Prieto
Calli: Tessa Nepomuceno and Gabbi Garcia
Apples Aberin and Ditta Sandico
Jor-el Espina and Tootsy Angara
shapes our present and future. It’s about recognizing the talents we have today, inspired by the masters of yesterday. It’s finding harmony between tradition and innovation, celebrating the Filipino story in all its complexity and beauty.”

The founders of ArteFino have always strived to bring something fresh and innovative each year. Cedie says, “When we look at what ArteFino was set up to do from the start, it was really about the appreciation for Filipino artisanal craft. For us, the question was, how do we continue this tradition so that it evolves?”

“Building on what we started,” asserts Marimel, was the call to action that propelled this year’s fair. “We have to push forward, and we challenged the communities and brands to do the same.”

Rhett Eala: Tessa Tordesillas, Rhett Eala and Maritoni Tordesillas
Skeeter Turgut and former vice president Leni Robredo
Patricia Eustaquio x Bayo Atelier
Charming Baldemor Studios: Charming Baldemor, May Navarra and Jordy Cruz
Judy Jewels: Doy Navarrete, Mariel Yulo and Nesty Serrano
Tagpi: Isabella Fernandez and Gabby Garcia
Apart from the fair mainstays, an influx of new brands, social entrepreneurs and designers will add dimension to the KaPAMANA narrative. A larger space that marries ArteFino Finds and Barracks will showcase new design propositions that explore fluidity in dressing. There will also be a dedicated area for heritage crafts and brands.

At the end of the day, you ask yourself: What have I done to help the community? What can you share or offer, big or small, that can contribute to the grand scale of things? Does it matter? The answer is yes. Though silence has its virtues, our heritage, culture and tradition are always at risk with the passage of time. Everyone has a voice and a means to be heard, shared and passed on from generation to generation -- crafted in outstanding masterpieces or woven into spectacular tapestries -- one nation, one people, like KaPamana.

ArteFino Fair 2024 will take place from 22 to 25 August at The Fifth at Rockwell.

See you there!

All That Glitters: Amanda Luym and Kathlyn Gabrille
Arnel Papa: Dina Tantoco and Arnel Papa
Isla y Palma: Cat Juan Ledesma and Mariel Quimson.
Bayo Atelier: Odette Pumaren and Anna Lagon
ArteFino Fair 2024
