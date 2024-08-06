John Cabang Tolentino ends Paris journey

PARIS, France — Hurdler John Cabang Tolentino's Paris Olympics campaign ended abruptly on Tuesday after suffering an injury minutes before his scheduled repechage run in the men’s 110m hurdles event at the Stade de France.

The Filipino athlete was set to compete in the repechage at 4:50 p.m. in a bid to advance to the semifinals.

However, in a heartbreaking Instagram post, Tolentino apologized to his supporters, revealing that he was unable to compete due to the unexpected setback.

“I am so sorry. I’m not gonna be able to run due to an injury,” he wrote. “Thanks to all people who supported me. Laban Pilipinas!”

Tolentino's Olympic debut took place on Sunday where he finished sixth in his heat, qualifying for the repechage round.

With his withdrawal, the Philippines' track and field stint in the Paris Games has officially concluded.

Fellow hurdler Lauren Hoffman was eliminated in the repechage, while pole vault sensation EJ Obiena secured a fourth-place finish in the finals.

Philippine athletics owns only two medals in the Olympics — bronze medals courtesy of high jumper Simeon Toribio in the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics and 400m hurdle by Miguel White in the 1936 Berlin Games.