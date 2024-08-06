Injured Cabang ends Olympic bid

The national athletics team ended its Paris Olympics stint in heartbreaking fashion after hurdler John Cabang opted to withdraw in the men’s 100-meter hurdles repechage due to an injury.

The Filipino-Spanish trackster made the announcement in a social media post, saying that his injury had prevented him to see action in his scheduled event at 4 p.m. (Manila time) at Stade de France.

He made it to repechage after clocking 13.66 seconds to finish sixth in Heat 1 and 32nd overall in the 40-man tournament.

“I’m not gonna be able to run due to an injury. Thanks to all of the people who supported me,” Cabang said without revealing the nature and extent of his injury.

Cabang is the third and last Filipino trackster to bow out of the Summer Games.

Prior to him, Filipino-American hurdler Lauren Hoffman bombed out of contention after finishing last in the repechage heat of the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 58.28 seconds.

Hoffman said despite making it to the Olympics, she struggled to stay healthy that made it harder for her to prepare.

“Officially an Olympian, but man, these last two months have been a struggle; a struggle to stay healthy, to get training in, to stay confident,” the Filipino-American hurdler said.

“Two disappointing and humbling performances on the highest stage of sport but I am still grateful and want to thank God for the opportunity.”

“Even though I couldn’t represent the country in the way I know I can, I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.”

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena emerged as the best-performing Filipino trackster but he also struggled, finishing fourth despite his lofty status as the No. 2 pole vaulter in the world.

Obiena posted 5.90 meters, way behind the incredible performance of Armand Duplantis, who registered a world and Olympic record-setting 6.25 meters.