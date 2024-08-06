Houthi-held Filipino seafarers recovered from malaria — DFA

The Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have recovered from malaria, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega said the three seafarers have been discharged from the hospital and were back on the ship.

“According to the latest report from Honorary Consul Mohammad Saleh Al-Jamal, the three captive seafarers in Yemen who were suffering from malaria are out of the hospital and back on board the ship,” De Vega told DAILY TRIBUNE in a text message.

“All the seafarers are back on board,” he added.

Citing a DFA update to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malacañang had reported that several Filipino seafarers on the Houthi-held

MV Galaxy Leader in Yemen were experiencing “significant health issues,” including malaria symptoms.