Harris selects Tim Walz as running mate for November election

In a significant announcement on Tuesday, 6 August, Vice President Kamala Harris revealed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate for the upcoming US election. Harris expressed her pride in choosing Walz, highlighting his diverse background as a governor, coach, teacher, and veteran. "It's great to have him on the team," Harris stated on X.

Walz’s selection caps a swift rise from relative obscurity to a prominent position within the Democratic Party. Known for his role as an educator, congressman, and Army National Guard member, Walz will join Harris in her campaign, with their first joint rally scheduled in Philadelphia later today. The duo plans to visit other battleground states throughout the week.

Despite the high-profile selection, a recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll indicates that Walz remains relatively unknown to the majority of Americans. The poll shows that 71% of US adults have either never heard of him or are unsure about his role, though he holds a 31% favorability rating among Democrats. Meanwhile, Republican VP pick JD Vance has seen a decline in favorable ratings.

Harris’s choice of Walz is praised by activists in battleground states, including Georgia, who view him as a unifying figure with broad appeal. His experience and personal background, including his work on issues such as paid leave and gun control, were key factors in Harris’s decision. Activists commend Walz for his leadership style and legislative achievements, anticipating his potential to resonate with voters.

