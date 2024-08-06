Group backs petition or return of PhilHealth’s P89.9-B fund

The National Anti-Poverty Commission–Formal Labor and Migrant Workers Sector Council (NAPC-FLMWSC) expressed its strong support on Tuesday for Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III’s petition to the Supreme Court.

The petition seeks a return of the P89.9-billion fund to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) from the National Treasury and to annul Department Circular 003-2024 issued by the Department of Finance.

The council argued the transfer of the funds contravened Republic Act 11223, the Universal Health Care Act.

Specifically, they highlighted that Section 11 of the Act mandates that funds be allocated to PhilHealth to ensure that all Filipinos, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have access to quality healthcare services.

The recent redirection of this substantial amount of money undermines PhilHealth’s mission to provide universal health coverage, according to the council.

The FLMWSC believes that restoring the P89.9 billion to PhilHealth is crucial for enhancing its ability to deliver essential health services.

They said this action would not only strengthen the healthcare system but also demonstrate a commitment to improving the health and well-being of every Filipino, including formal laborers and migrant workers who are vital to the nation’s economy.

“Healthcare is a fundamental human right, and ensuring its accessibility is essential in our fight against poverty. We urge the relevant authorities to act promptly to return the funds to PhilHealth so that our health insurance system can remain robust and responsive to the needs of all Filipinos, especially in these challenging times,” the council said.

Additionally, the council supported PhilHealth’s call for reduced monthly premium rates and the implementation of Section 9 of the Universal Health Care Act which mandates that PhilHealth provide additional program benefits for direct contributors.